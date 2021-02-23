Expectations For CFPB's Fair Lending Agenda Under Biden

Law360 (February 23, 2021, 3:45 PM EST) -- It is clear just a few weeks into the Biden administration that fair lending and racial equity will return as a central focus of regulators under President Joe Biden. Biden issued a memorandum his first week in office directing the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to reassess Trump-era fair housing rules.[1] And Acting Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Director Dave Uejio recently wrote that "fair lending enforcement is a top priority and will be emphasized accordingly."[2] We expect that focus will reflect a renewed interest in the promise and risk of new technologies. Patrice Ficklin, head of the CFPB's fair...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS