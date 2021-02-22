Union Backs NLRB In DC Circ. Over Nursing Home Hours Cut

Law360 (February 22, 2021, 6:09 PM EST) -- A health care workers union has asked the D.C. Circuit to uphold a National Labor Relations Board ruling that found a New Jersey nursing home violated federal labor law by slashing union workers' hours, saying there is overwhelming evidence to support the decision. The brief that 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East filed Friday argued payroll records show that 20 bargaining unit workers regularly put in 40-hour weeks before the company that operates the CareOne facility in New Milford, New Jersey, where they worked unilaterally dropped them to 37.5-hour weeks. "The evidence before the board was more than adequate to support its...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS