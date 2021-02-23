DOI Pick Haaland Assures Fossil Fuels Still Needed For Now

Law360 (February 23, 2021, 9:48 PM EST) -- Deb Haaland, a New Mexico congresswoman and Pueblo of Laguna member who could become the first Native American to take a Cabinet post, said during a hearing Tuesday that she's willing to work with Republican senators who questioned whether she would undermine the U.S. fossil fuel industry as leader of the U.S. Department of the Interior. Haaland stressed her bipartisan record during her two-year tenure in the U.S. House of Representatives, telling the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources that she will be "guided by science" in decisions she'd face as DOI secretary, and that a transition away from fossil...

