Justices Won't Consider Nixing AT&T's $2M Contract Win

Law360 (February 22, 2021, 10:08 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court declined Monday to review AT&T's $2 million win stretching back more than two decades against a service provider that later accused the telecom of committing fraud during the ensuing litigation. 800 Services Inc., an aggregator of communications services that worked under a contract with AT&T in the early- to mid-1990s but got into a scrap with the phone giant over AT&T's cut of revenue, had sought to overturn a Third Circuit ruling upholding the $2 million judgment last year. The justices denied certiorari Monday. Aggregators work with multiple carriers like AT&T to pool a variety of telecom services so that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS