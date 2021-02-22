Lime Scooter Co.'s $5M PAGA Deal Smells Rotten To Judge

Law360 (February 22, 2021, 10:37 PM EST) -- A San Francisco judge has refused to approve a nearly $5 million settlement of a lawsuit accusing e-scooter company Lime of misclassifying some of its workers, saying the deal reached outside what was supposed to be coordinated negotiations alongside other plaintiffs carried an "odor of mendacity." San Francisco Superior Court Judge Andrew Y.S. Cheng on Thursday rejected the settlement for a number of reasons, including because he said plaintiff Rebecca Torres was not forthcoming about how the deal was reached. Torres' 2018 Private Attorneys General Act complaint was coordinated with a handful of others by the Judicial Council of California, and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS