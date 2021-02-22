Wolfman Jack Fan Says DJ's Widow Bullied Him Over IP

Law360 (February 22, 2021, 3:30 PM EST) -- The widow and son of the gravelly voiced disc jockey known as Wolfman Jack reneged on deals to sell the DJ's recorded shows and copyrights and harassed the Massachusetts man who bought most of the archive, according to a suit removed to federal court Monday. Douglas Wedge said he has been buying recordings of Wolfman Jack — whose real name was Robert Weston Smith — for more than 40 years, and bought about a third of his collection from Lou Lamb Smith, the DJ's widow. When Smith and her son realized there was money to be made in selling Wolfman Jack...

