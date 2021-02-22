ITC Launches 3 Cell Signal Patent Probes Off One Complaint

Law360 (February 22, 2021, 8:41 PM EST) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission says it is looking into allegations that imports of devices meant to boost cellular signals are allegedly infringing a host of Wilson Electronics LLC patents. In a Monday announcement, the ITC said that it was examining whether California-based Cellphone-Mate Inc. — which does business as SureCall — and China-based Shenzhen SureCall Communication Technology Co. Ltd. were flouting Section 337 of the Tariff Act of 1930, a law that prohibits the importation of products that infringe U.S. patents. The investigations — three in total — came after Utah-based Wilson Electronics LLC, which makes cell signal boosting technology, brought a complaint last month, according to...

