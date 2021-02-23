Jackson Lewis Nabs Employee Benefits Partner In Atlanta

Law360 (February 23, 2021, 12:12 PM EST) -- Jackson Lewis PC has nabbed an employee benefits veteran from Taylor English Duma LLP to launch and lead the practice area in its Atlanta office. Travis DeHaven, who also previously practiced as a benefits partner at Jones Day, told Law360 on Monday he's excited about leveraging Jackson Lewis' size and national platform to further his varied benefits work. He moved from Taylor English last week and said Jackson Lewis, in which he's the only Atlanta-based benefits lawyer, is open to him bringing others on board. "The firm is very much interested in growing the benefits capacity … [and] the scope of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS