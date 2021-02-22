Notre Dame Signals Support For Athlete Name, Image Rights

Law360 (February 22, 2021, 9:34 PM EST) -- The University of Notre Dame said Monday it will not participate in the new Electronic Arts college football video game until the NCAA opens the door for athletes to "benefit directly" from use of their names, images and likenesses, hinting at support for major NCAA rules changes from one of the sport's most prestigious programs. "Notre Dame Athletics welcomes the return of EA Sports College Football, a video game series that has historically helped promote interest in college football. Notre Dame will not, however, participate in the game until such time as rules have been finalized governing the participation of our...

