House Passes LGBTQ Rights Bill Over GOP Religious Fears

Law360 (February 25, 2021, 4:42 PM EST) -- The House approved the Equality Act on Thursday with a 224-206 vote after a tense and emotional hearing in which many Republicans insisted that religious freedom will take a hit if the sweeping LGBTQ rights measure becomes law. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., who defended the Equality Act at length during floor debate, said many members of the national LGBTQ community lack discrimination protections. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) During the more than two-hour-long debate, Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and other members of his party painted the proposal as an attack on the rights of religious organizations, insisting that forcing faith-based institutions to treat...

