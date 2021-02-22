Saudi Official Unveils New Rules For Foreign Contractors

Law360 (February 22, 2021, 9:25 PM EST) -- Saudi Arabia's investment minister said Monday that a pending Saudi rule requiring foreign companies to place their regional headquarters within the kingdom or lose access to Saudi government contracts will require more than just a paper presence in the country. The pending rule, set to go into effect at the beginning of 2024, will bar the kingdom from contracting with companies that don't locate their regional headquarters in Saudi Arabia, and "a superficial nameplate saying 'this is the regional headquarters' will not fly," said Saudi Arabian Minister of Investment Khalid al-Falih in a television interview. Companies' response times and decision-making abilities...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS