Olympic Abuse Attys Don't Trust SafeSport. Can That Change?

Law360 (February 22, 2021, 9:04 PM EST) -- As it faced scandal amid the #MeToo movement, the U.S. Olympic Committee revamped its process for reporting and disciplining sexual abuse claims. But there's a problem: The very same attorneys who helped bring to light abuse in the Olympic system don't trust the new process, and many tell their clients to skip it altogether. The USOC established the U.S. Center for SafeSport in 2017 and tasked it with independently investigating a growing number of sexual abuse claims across Olympic national governing bodies, or NGBs, as high-profile allegations and congressional probes threw the USOC's flaws into the spotlight. But despite the newly...

