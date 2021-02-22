Alleged 'Copyright Troll' Attorney Facing Latest Sanctions

Law360 (February 22, 2021, 6:59 PM EST) -- An attorney dubbed a "copyright troll" is facing his latest round of judicial sanctions, this time from a Colorado federal judge who sharply criticized him for repeatedly filing cases in the wrong court. In an order issued Friday, U.S. District Judge William J. Martinez said attorney Richard Liebowitz clearly should have filed a copyright case against broadcaster Bahakel Communications Ltd. in North Carolina — and that the mistake was not a one-off problem. "Liebowitz's strategy of filing copyright actions in an inappropriate venue and without a basis for personal jurisdiction is not unique to this case," the judge wrote. "Liebowitz's pattern...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS