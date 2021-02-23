10th Circ. Won't Revive Sinclair's $117M Refinery Blast Suit

Law360 (February 23, 2021, 1:32 PM EST) -- The Tenth Circuit refused to revive a Sinclair Oil Corp. unit's suit seeking to hold companies it hired to work on a refinery liable for $117 million worth of damage caused by an explosion linked to a busted control valve that allowed flammable gas to leak. In a 73-page published opinion Monday, the panel affirmed several Wyoming federal court rulings that ultimately ended Sinclair Wyoming Refinery Co.'s suit targeting seven companies — including three companies later acquired by McDermott International Inc. in 2018 — that had a hand in dismantling a refinery unit Sinclair purchased from California and transporting the unit...

