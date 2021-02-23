Telemundo Dodges Part Of Sexual Harassment Suit, For Now

Law360 (February 23, 2021, 5:44 PM EST) -- Telemundo has dodged part of a sexual harassment lawsuit a former account executive brought against it last summer, but a Florida federal judge overseeing the case has given the accuser another chance to advance her dismissed retaliation claim. U.S. District Judge Wendy Berger ruled in a nine-page order Monday that Matilde Santana did not sufficiently plead her claims that she suffered retaliation in violation of the Civil Rights Act. Santana, who worked for almost two decades at a station the Spanish-language network acquired in February 2018, alleged last June that she and other women endured sexual advances. The complaint, which also...

