Davis Polk, Weil Power $11.75B Lucid Motors SPAC Merger

Law360 (February 22, 2021, 7:31 PM EST) -- California electric car company Lucid Motors will go public by merging with a special purpose acquisition company backed by a former Citigroup executive, in a transaction valued at $11.75 billion and driven by law firms Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP and Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP, the companies said Monday. The agreement, rumored since January, combines Newark, California-based Lucid Motors Inc. with Churchill Capital Corp. IV at a transaction equity value of $11.75 billion, the companies said in their announcement. Davis Polk is advising Lucid, while Weil represents Churchill. Peter Rawlinson, CEO and chief technology officer of Lucid, said in a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS