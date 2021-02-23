Real Estate Rumors: Alliance, Hertz Herson, Rex Discount

Law360 (February 23, 2021, 6:49 PM EST) -- Pennsylvania-based investment firm Alliance Partners HSP has purchased a former Sam's Club in Lake Worth Beach, Florida, for $17 million, the South Florida Business Journal reported on Tuesday. The deal is for 7233 and 7109 N. Seacrest Blvd., a 135,268-square-foot warehouse that had been a Sam's Club store until the retailer closed that location in 2018, according to the report. The seller is an entity managed by Florida investor Robert Fessler, according to the report. Hertz Herson has reached a deal to lease 9,763 square feet on Lexington Avenue in New York, Commercial Observer reported on Tuesday. The accounting firm is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS