Oil Sales Rep Convicted Of Unaoil Bribery Charges

Law360, London (February 24, 2021, 1:45 PM GMT) -- A London jury on Wednesday convicted a former salesman at a Dutch oil and gas services company of conspiring to bribe public officials in Iraq to win lucrative contracts to rebuild the country's war-damaged infrastructure. A former sales manager has been found guilty of two counts of conspiring with energy consultancy Unaoil to make corrupt payments to secure contracts. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) A jury of 11 people found Paul Bond, former Middle East sales manager at Single Buoy Moorings Inc., guilty of two counts of conspiring with energy consultancy Unaoil to make corrupt payments to land contracts for his company to provide offshore mooring platforms...

