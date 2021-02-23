Gov't Hits Back At Heathrow's Challenge To Duty-Free Scrap

Law360, London (February 23, 2021, 4:08 PM GMT) -- HM Treasury has defended its withdrawal of two tax relief programs for tourist shopping after the U.K. left the European Union, telling a London court on Tuesday that it took all reasonable steps to weigh the pros and cons of the move and acted lawfully. Eleni Mitrophanous QC, counsel for HM Treasury, said that Heathrow Airport's challenge on Monday to her client's decision must be dismissed. The Treasury had taken a "classic multi-factoral decision" that balanced "all the relevant factors," she said. Heathrow alleges that HM Treasury erred in law when it decided the extra statutory concession on goods at duty-free and...

