Society Insurance Must Face COVID-19 Loss Claims In MDL

Law360 (February 23, 2021, 5:10 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge on Monday allowed a slew of restaurants, bars and theaters to pursue claims that Society Insurance Co. wrongfully refused to pay their COVID-19 business interruption losses, ruling in three bellwether cases in multidistrict litigation over the insurer's widespread denial of pandemic-related coverage.

U.S. District Judge Edmond E. Chang refused to dismiss the claims for lost business income coverage asserted by several dozen Society policyholders in the three suits, while throwing out the policyholders' bids for coverage under a number of other policy provisions.

Judge Chang had selected dismissal or summary judgment motions filed by Society in the...

