Wilson Sonsini-Led Connectivity Biz Lands $1.4B Valuation

Law360 (February 23, 2021, 2:00 PM EST) -- Plume Design Inc., a Wilson Sonsini-led company that helps optimize home Wi-Fi and more, said Tuesday it's valued at $1.35 billion following a Series E financing round featuring Insight Partners as the sole backer. Palo Alto, California-based Plume said in a joint statement with the venture capital and private equity firm that the proceeds from the $270 million investment will be used to continue its research and development, marketing and more. The company has now raised $397 million in equity funding, it added. "By leveraging machine learning and [artificial intelligence], cloud data, open source, deep ecosystem partnerships and a scalable platform,...

