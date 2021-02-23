Twitter Sued In Chancery Over Privacy Breaches

Law360 (February 23, 2021, 5:53 PM EST) -- An investor hit Twitter and its CEO, Jack Dorsey, with a lawsuit Monday, telling the Delaware Chancery Court that the executive's "self-interested commitment" had contributed to Twitter's failure to comply with an Federal Trade Commission order that led to the company's being fined up to $250 million. Investor Ellen F. Greenberg claimed the FTC's charges — claiming Twitter breached a 2011 consent decree by using data provided for security purposes to target users with advertisements — were "entirely avoidable. The lawsuit claimed Dorsey had incentive for Twitter to take a "laissez-faire attitude" towards user privacy thanks to his "significant financial interest"...

