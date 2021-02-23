Judge Urges Patience Amid Texas Weather, Pandemic Woes

Law360 (February 23, 2021, 6:04 PM EST) -- A Texas federal judge has urged oil staffing companies and a group of workers to "wholeheartedly" cooperate to resolve discovery disputes in a wage and hour lawsuit, citing the challenges of communicating during the COVID-19 pandemic and the "unprecedented winter storm" that battered the state. In a Monday ruling, federal Magistrate Judge Elizabeth Chestney partially granted Crescent Drilling & Production Inc. and Crescent Drilling Foreman Inc.'s motion to compel the workers to produce tax records in their overtime collective action, but denied the companies' request to sanction the workers for not handing them over sooner. The judge urged the parties to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS