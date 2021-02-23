Texas Justices Urged To Nix Ranch's $100M Coal Cleanup Bid

Law360 (February 23, 2021, 5:05 PM EST) -- San Miguel Electric Cooperative Inc. is urging the Texas Supreme Court to shut down a $100 million claim from ranch owners who not only want a power plant off their land but also to set the terms for the clean-up of the property, telling the justices the request steps on the toes of state regulators. San Miguel, South Texas Electric Cooperative Inc. and Kiewit Mining Group Inc. all signed onto a petition to the state high court Monday asking the justices to undo a Fourth Court of Appeals order that upheld a trial court's order allowing counterclaims brought by Peeler Ranch...

