Texas Power Co. Griddy Sued Over Massive Energy Bills

Law360 (February 23, 2021, 4:18 PM EST) -- A group of Texas consumers whose electricity bills skyrocketed during a record-setting winter storm that left millions without power told a state court Wednesday that electricity provider Griddy, which charged them thousands during the crisis, should be punished. The proposed class of thousands of Texans said Griddy Energy LLC — which sells electricity to consumers on variable-rate plans that fluctuate with market demand — charged them repeatedly during the storm as energy prices crept up and demand surged. In some cases, Texas consumers saw their bills surge to $17,000 from average monthly charges that were closer to $200, according to the suit....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS