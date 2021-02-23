New York Life Lends $303M To Client For Mortgage

Law360 (February 23, 2021, 8:18 PM EST) -- A New York Life Insurance real estate unit said Tuesday that it lent $303 million to an undisclosed institutional client with an industrial real estate portfolio containing a total 7.1 million square feet of property serving as collateral. New York Life Insurance Co.'s New York Life Real Estate Investors arm said in a news release that the mortgage loan is backed by a portfolio of 25 distribution warehouse properties in seven markets across the United States' five regions. The loan has a floating interest rate, according to the press release. Other terms were not disclosed. "We are very pleased with our...

