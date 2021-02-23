TD Garden Retailer Fights Labor Arbitrator's Award

Law360 (February 23, 2021, 3:34 PM EST) -- An arbitrator misapplied a labor contract when ruling that the relocation of a team store within Boston's TD Garden violated a collective bargaining agreement with a United Food and Commercial Workers local, an arena operations company said in Massachusetts federal court. In a lawsuit filed Monday, Massachusetts Sportservice Inc. said an arbitrator ignored the clear language of the company's collective bargaining agreement with UFCW Local 1445 when she found the decision to move the team shop to an area only ticketed patrons could access encroached on the exclusive sales of the union's members. The company asked a federal judge to set...

