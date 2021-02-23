Tyson, Pilgrim's Pride Get OK On $155M Deal In Price-Fix Suit

Law360 (February 23, 2021, 5:48 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge gave his early blessing Tuesday to a combined $155 million deal reached by a group of broiler chicken buyers and Tyson Foods and Pilgrim's Pride in consolidated litigation over an allegedly long-running price-fixing scheme. U.S. District Judge Thomas Durkin said during a remote hearing that the proposed deals will "provide substantial relief" to the settling class and constitute "a significant recovery" in their case, which remains pending against 14 other broiler chicken producers. Tyson will pay $80 million under its deal with the direct chicken purchasers, while Pilgrim's Pride will pay $75 million to resolve their claims....

