Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Tyson, Pilgrim's Pride Get OK On $155M Deal In Price-Fix Suit

Law360 (February 23, 2021, 5:48 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge gave his early blessing Tuesday to a combined $155 million deal reached by a group of broiler chicken buyers and Tyson Foods and Pilgrim's Pride in consolidated litigation over an allegedly long-running price-fixing scheme.

U.S. District Judge Thomas Durkin said during a remote hearing that the proposed deals will "provide substantial relief" to the settling class and constitute "a significant recovery" in their case, which remains pending against 14 other broiler chicken producers.

Tyson will pay $80 million under its deal with the direct chicken purchasers, while Pilgrim's Pride will pay $75 million to resolve their claims....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!