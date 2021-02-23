2nd Circ. Calls Skelos Jury Instruction Error Harmless

Law360 (February 23, 2021, 6:23 PM EST) -- The Second Circuit on Tuesday refused to overturn the convictions of former New York State Senate Majority Leader Dean Skelos and his son Adam, finding while a lower court screwed up its jury instructions, the error was harmless. Skelos, a Long Island Republican, and his son were first convicted in December 2015 over a scheme to use the elder Skelos' political weight to coerce real estate, environmental consulting and medical malpractice insurance businesses into hiring or paying Adam Skelos. Those convictions were later vacated in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court's landmark ruling in McDonnell v. U.S. — which redefined...

