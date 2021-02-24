GAO Expert Says DOD Needs To Improve Spending Processes

Law360 (February 24, 2021, 6:42 PM EST) -- A U.S. Government Accountability Office expert said Wednesday that the Pentagon needs to tighten up its budgeting and spending oversight, saying there are billions of dollars in erroneous payments each year and billions more returned unspent to the federal treasury. Every year over the past decade, the U.S. Department of Defense has failed to fully obligate the funds appropriated to it by Congress, allowing billions of dollars in appropriations to expire, the GAO's director of defense capabilities and management, Elizabeth Field, told the House Appropriations Defense Subcommittee. "Between fiscal year 2013 and 2018, DOD canceled more than $81 billion, returning those...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS