GOP Bashes Disinformation Probe As Stifling To Free Speech

Law360 (February 24, 2021, 5:55 PM EST) -- Some Republican members of the House Energy and Commerce Committee denounced their Democratic colleagues' suggestions that TV networks must answer for their carriage of right-leaning outlets, saying Wednesday that even requests for information on their carriage practices could amount to suppression of speech. During a subcommittee hearing titled "Fanning the Flames: Disinformation and Extremism in the Media," Rep. Bob Latta, R-Ohio, argued Democrats are amiss to suggest that cracking down on outlets that have circulated untrue information is the best way to lower the temperature of America's political climate. "The antidote to bad speech is more speech. Rather than suppressing speech...

