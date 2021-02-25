Barnes & Thornburg Blasts Subpoena Bid In Food App Fight

Law360 (February 25, 2021, 5:23 PM EST) -- Law firm Barnes & Thornburg LLP urged a California federal court to block a subpoena request filed against it by a Luxembourg-based company, saying the application is an "improper attempt to harass the attorneys" representing an opponent in a shareholder arbitration. Food Delivery Holding 12 SARL is trying to get additional information to fight an arbitration initiated against it by Ebrahim Al-Jassim, the founder of Saudi Arabia's largest food delivery app Hungerstation. They are battling in the Dubai International Finance Centre-London Court of International Arbitration over control of a company that owns shares in Hungerstation, and the Luxembourg company's subpoena request...

