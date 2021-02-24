Bipartisan Bill Would Allow Full Pay For Disabled Veterans

Law360 (February 24, 2021, 12:14 PM EST) -- A bipartisan trio of U.S. senators introduced a bill on Tuesday that would allow combat-disabled military retirees to receive their full benefits, the Major Richard Star Act. Sens. Jerry Moran, R-Kan., and Jon Tester, D-Mont., the top two officials on the Senate Veterans' Affairs Committee, and Sen. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, are proposing to eliminate the 20-year service requirement for retired servicemembers to receive disability pay without it being deducted from their retirement pay. "All active duty and retired military personnel deserve to receive the full care and benefits they have earned, not just fragments offset by government red tape," Crapo said...

