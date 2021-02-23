Whole Foods Must Face Suit From NY Shopper Hit By Sign

Law360 (February 23, 2021, 6:05 PM EST) -- A New York appeals court Tuesday kept alive a negligence suit against Whole Foods Market that claims the grocery store chain is responsible for a sign at a Manhattan store that fell on a woman's head in 2014. Zoljargal Nyambuu claims she was exiting the Whole Foods store in Union Square on Feb. 13, 2014, during a snowstorm when part of a letter in the grocery store's approximately 12- to 15-foot sign fell and hit her on the head. The suit names Whole Foods, which owns the sign, Colite International, which manufactured the sign, and North Shore Neon Sign Co., which...

