3rd Circ. Tosses Philly Attorney's City Tax Suit

Law360 (February 24, 2021, 3:41 PM EST) -- The Third Circuit has affirmed the dismissal of a Philadelphia lawyer's suit claiming city officials violated federal law when they tried to collect more than $270,000 in unpaid taxes, interest and penalties from him, finding that the court lacked subject-matter jurisdiction. A three-judge panel on the Third Circuit said Tuesday that attorney Richard J. Silverberg improperly attempted to use the federal court system to overturn a state court's ruling that tossed out his challenge to the tax collection. The nonprecedential opinion upheld a similar ruling in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. "All the counts in Silverberg's...

