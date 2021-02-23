Taylor Swift Turns The Tables In IP Spat With Evermore Park

Law360 (February 23, 2021, 7:19 PM EST) -- The Utah theme park accusing Taylor Swift of violating its "Evermore" trademark with her 2020 album has been illegally using several of her copyrighted songs without a license for years, the singer said in her own suit filed Monday in Tennessee federal court. Evermore Park, an "immersive experience theme park" south of Salt Lake City, sued Swift earlier this month, taking issue with her album "Evermore." According to that suit, Swift was using "explicit lyrics" and "vulgar terms" to market the album and accompanying merchandise, conduct the park said was "inconsistent" with its use of the mark. But Swift said Monday...

