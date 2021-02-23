Worker Says NLRB Official Flouted New Union Election Rules

Law360 (February 23, 2021, 6:06 PM EST) -- A worker at a Michigan construction company urged the National Labor Relations Board to reverse a regional official's decision canceling a vote on ousting a union, saying the ruling undercut the purpose of new board rules allowing elections to proceed despite alleged labor law violations. In a brief filed with the board Monday, Rieth-Riley Construction Co. worker Rayalan Kent said NLRB Detroit office director Terry Morgan ignored the goal of the board's new rule for so-called blocking charges when she dismissed two requests Kent filed to decertify International Union of Operating Engineers Local 324 as representative of his workplace. New board...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS