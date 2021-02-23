Citigroup Sued Over Illinois Superfund Site

Law360 (February 23, 2021, 8:14 PM EST) -- Investment bank Citigroup and one of its subsidiaries should be required to clean up a Superfund hazardous waste pile that is leaking chemicals onto a neighboring property and may pollute the Mississippi River, an Illinois developer says in a lawsuit. The waste pile, about 2,000 feet from the Mississippi River in Alton, Illinois, is leaking pollutants including zinc, chromium and polychlorinated biphenyls into other properties and endangering public health, said CTI Development, which owns an adjacent property. CTI filed a lawsuit Tuesday in the Southern District of Illinois, asking a judge to force Citigroup and a subsidiary, MRC Holdings, to clean...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS