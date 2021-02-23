Former DOJ Enviro Atty Returning To Hicks Thomas

Law360 (February 23, 2021, 7:16 PM EST) -- Hicks Thomas LLP has welcomed back a partner to its Sacramento, California, office who left the firm in 2017 to take an appointment as deputy assistant attorney general in the U.S. Department of Justice's environment and natural resources division. The firm announced on Tuesday that Eric Grant is back with Hicks Thomas, where he practiced for eight years prior to his stint with the government, as the firm gears up to defend corporate clients expecting to see more regulation and litigation under the new presidential administration. Grant said returning to Hicks Thomas was an "easy choice" and working at a large,...

