Ex-NFLer Owes $500K In Arbitration Tied To Concussion Case

Law360 (February 24, 2021, 3:52 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge froze former Dallas Cowboys player Alvin Harper's bank accounts on Tuesday and ordered him to pay a nearly $500,000 arbitration award he owes to Balanced Bridge Funding LLC after he failed to make good on their funding agreement related to the NFL concussion litigation. The legal financing company fronted Harper $431,722 in 2016 as an advance on potential damages he might be awarded as a class member in the concussion litigation. But Harper, a former wide receiver and 1991 first-round draft pick for the Dallas Cowboys, never put the actual proceeds from the suit in trust, as...

