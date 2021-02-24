Moderna Asks Fed. Circ. To Undo Drug-Delivery Patent Ruling

Law360 (February 24, 2021, 5:10 PM EST) -- Moderna urged the Federal Circuit to reverse the Patent Trial and Appeal Board's decision to uphold an Arbutus patent for a drug-delivery composition, saying that the board "improperly applied an anticipation standard to obviousness." In a 61-page brief filed on Tuesday, ModernaTX Inc. said that the PTAB erred in ruling that the drugmaker failed to show claims in Arbutus Biopharma Corp.'s patent were invalid as obvious or anticipated based on overlapping composition ranges. The board had found that Moderna came up with the prior art's apparent ranges by making certain assumptions about the other components of the compositions in question, but added...

