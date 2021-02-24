Texas Judge Blocks Deportation Moratorium Nationwide

Law360 (February 24, 2021, 1:16 PM EST) -- A Texas federal judge ordered the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to continue deporting immigrants during Texas' lawsuit over the Biden administration's attempt to halt most removals for 100 days, saying the administration had likely violated the law. In an order handed down late Tuesday night, U.S. District Judge Drew B. Tipton reaffirmed his earlier determination that Texas was likely to face harm from the deportation moratorium, which the state alleged would lead to more unauthorized immigrants living there and add financial strain to its public sector. "Texas has presented evidence demonstrating the 100-day pause would cause financial harm to its...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS