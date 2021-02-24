Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Texas Judge Blocks Deportation Moratorium Nationwide

Law360 (February 24, 2021, 1:16 PM EST) -- A Texas federal judge ordered the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to continue deporting immigrants during Texas' lawsuit over the Biden administration's attempt to halt most removals for 100 days, saying the administration had likely violated the law.

In an order handed down late Tuesday night, U.S. District Judge Drew B. Tipton reaffirmed his earlier determination that Texas was likely to face harm from the deportation moratorium, which the state alleged would lead to more unauthorized immigrants living there and add financial strain to its public sector.

"Texas has presented evidence demonstrating the 100-day pause would cause financial harm to its...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!