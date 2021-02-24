Vendor Loses Bid To Remake NRA Ch. 11 Creditor Group

Law360 (February 24, 2021, 9:10 PM EST) -- An attempt by a vendor of the National Rifle Association to reconstitute the official committee of unsecured creditors in the organization's Chapter 11 case failed Wednesday when a Texas judge said the current committee adequately represents the interests of all unsecured creditors. During a hearing conducted remotely, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Harlin D. Hale said he was denying the motion of vendor Member Marketing Partners to add two trade creditors to the current five-member committee because the argument supporting the motion relied on math instead of need. "The statute requires there to be adequate representation," Judge Hale said in his ruling. "MMP appears...

