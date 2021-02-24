Latham, Skadden Rep Joby Aviation's $6.6B Go-Public Deal

Law360 (February 24, 2021, 3:31 PM EST) -- Joby Aviation, an aerospace company developing commercial electric aircraft, said Wednesday it's going public through a merger with blank-check company Reinvent Technology Partners in a $6.6 billion deal led by Latham and Skadden. Santa Cruz, California-based Joby said in a joint statement with Reinvent that the deal will fund the company through the planned launch of its electric vertical takeoff and landing, or eVTOL, taxi aircraft in 2024. Joby is expected to see about $1.6 billion in proceeds from the deal, including an $835 million private investment in public equity component, and up to $690 million from Reinvent, the companies said....

