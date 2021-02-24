Samsung Gets PTAB To Wipe Out 4 More NuCurrent Patents

Law360 (February 24, 2021, 5:33 PM EST) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has invalidated four NuCurrent wireless technology patents and denied the company's revised motions to amend, handing Samsung Electronics another series of victories at the board that could have implications for a pending district court fight. In a series of six decisions issued Feb. 4 and unsealed Tuesday, the PTAB said the original claims in the patents were invalid as anticipated and obvious. It also said the same was true for some of the revised amended claims, while it found others were too broad. The decisions mark an across-the-board win for Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. in bids...

