Haaland's DOI Chances Get Lift With Manchin Nod

Law360 (February 24, 2021, 8:38 PM EST) -- New Mexico congresswoman and Pueblo of Laguna member Deb Haaland took a key step on Wednesday toward becoming the first Native American to assume a Cabinet position, as Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.V., said he will vote to confirm her as President Joe Biden's choice to lead the U.S. Department of the Interior. Following a second day of hearings on Haaland's nomination before the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, chairman Manchin, a pivotal moderate figure in the evenly divided Senate, said in a statement that Haaland had won his backing due to her willingness to work with Republicans and her...

