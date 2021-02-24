Fla. City Hit With Proposed Action Over Massage Parlor Sting

Law360 (February 24, 2021, 3:54 PM EST) -- A Florida man who was ensnared in a massage parlor prostitution sting filed a proposed class suit Tuesday against the city of Vero Beach and its police chief, claiming he and other targets were publicly humiliated by the city's unconstitutional surveillance and misrepresentation of the case as a human trafficking operation. Keith Taig says Vero Beach Police Chief David Curry and other police officers illegally recorded him and others without their consent as they visited East Spa in Vero Beach and later charged them as part of an investigation that was presented to the public as a human trafficking sting rather...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS