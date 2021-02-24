Exelon Says It Will Separate Generation And Utility Assets

Law360 (February 24, 2021, 7:40 PM EST) -- Exelon Corp. announced Wednesday it plans to separate the company into two publicly traded entities, one that would focus on regulated electric and gas utilities and another that would handle unregulated power generators, continuing a trend of traditional utilities breaking apart. In a call with investors Wednesday, the company's president and CEO Christopher M. Crane said the separation "better positions each business within its peer set." "It will support business strategies tailored to the distinct business, investment profiles and meeting unique customer needs," Crane said. Exelon is one of the last integrated utilities that had not separated its regulated utility business...

