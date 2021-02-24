Pork Buyers Want Steering Committee In Antitrust Suit

Law360 (February 24, 2021, 1:58 PM EST) -- A class of indirect pork buyers on Tuesday asked a Minnesota federal judge to establish a plaintiff's steering committee in antitrust litigation accusing Smithfield, Tyson and other major pork producers of a conspiracy to inflate prices, pointing to four law firms to help interim co-lead counsel for the buyers organize their efforts. Commercial and institutional indirect purchasers said the law firms that would make up the committee — Zimmerman Reed LLP, Tostrud Law Group PC, Barrett Law Group PA and the Bozeman Law Firm PA — would provide current counsel from Cuneo Gilbert & LaDuca LLP and Larson King LLP with...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS