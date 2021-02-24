Belk Confirms $450M Ch. 11 Debt Slash In Less Than A Day

Law360 (February 24, 2021, 10:31 AM EST) -- Department store chain Belk Inc. completed a $450 million Chapter 11 debt restructuring Wednesday in Texas court, possibly setting a record for the quickest bankruptcy turnaround in recent history. Department store chain Belk Inc. completed its $450 million Chapter 11 debt restructuring in Texas court Wednesday. (Photo by John Greim/LightRocket via Getty Images) Early on Wednesday the company appeared virtually before U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Marvin Isgur seeking confirmation of its Chapter 11 plan after filing its petition and other documents the previous evening. Judge Isgur confirmed the plan at about 10 a.m. after working with the debtor to modify an order that...

